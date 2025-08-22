84°
2une In Previews: Chicken Shack gets ready for Jaguar football season with tailgate cuisine
BATON ROUGE — Southern University kicks off its football season on Saturday with a road game against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.
Before the SWAC/MEAC Challenge, 2une In's Abigail Whitam visited the Chicken Shack in Baton Rouge to give Jaguar fans a taste of tailgate cuisine.
Get some chicken at the two Chicken Shack locations in Baton Rouge on North Acadian Thruway and Pawtucket Street ahead of the Jags' season opener on Channel 2 at 6:30 p.m.
