Southern University coach Terrence Graves hosts first news conference of season

2 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 12:19 PM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University head coach Terrence Graves hosted his first news conference of the 2025-26 season after practice on Tuesday. 

Southern is prepping for its Week Zero matchup against North Carolina Central on Saturday in Atlanta for the SWAC MEAC Challenge.

Watch the news conference here: 

