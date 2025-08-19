95°
Southern University coach Terrence Graves hosts first news conference of season
BATON ROUGE — Southern University head coach Terrence Graves hosted his first news conference of the 2025-26 season after practice on Tuesday.
Southern is prepping for its Week Zero matchup against North Carolina Central on Saturday in Atlanta for the SWAC MEAC Challenge.
Watch the news conference here:
