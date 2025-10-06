2une In Previews: BREC hosting Boo at the Zoo, car show over next few weeks at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE — BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has plenty to do throughout October and into November.

One of the zoo's biggest events, Boo at the Zoo, is happening on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Halloween event will give kids the opportunity to see the zoo's animals while getting their faces painted, visiting a mini pumpkin patch and more.

Learn more about Boo at the Zoo here.

On Nov. 1, the zoo will host Rumble in the Jungle, its inaugural car show. BREC says that the car show will feature a display of classic cars and custom rides set against the zoo's exotic scenery.

Registration for a car or motorcycle in the event closes on Oct. 10. Tickets for the car show, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will only be available at the gate.

Learn more about the event here.