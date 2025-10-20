70°
2une In Previews: Big Dreams Drama Program celebrates Halloween early with 'Back to Hallows Eve'
BATON ROUGE — The Big Dreams Drama Program is celebrating Halloween early with this weekend's fall 2025 production: "Back to Hallow’s Eve."
The Halloween show finds a group of high schoolers transported back in time to Hallow's Eve during medieval times.
"What was once a typical high school Halloween party filled with trendy dance moves is now our teens trying to escape the wicked magic of three witches. How will they get back home? What do these witches want? Find out as we travel back to Hallow's Eve," the theater company said about the show.
The show will be held at Sullivan's Theater in Baton Rouge on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
