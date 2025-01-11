50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Best of Hollywood with the Arts Council

4 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, January 11 2025 Jan 11, 2025 January 11, 2025 9:25 AM January 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wanted to feel like a celebrity and feel the red carpet beneath your feet? The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year where you can do just that. 

Music, Performance, Arts, Community and the Arts Council are putting on the Best of Hollywood Gala, where you can enjoy photoshoots, exquisite cuisine, live performances, and a community atmosphere all while helping to support the arts in the capital city. 

The event is on Jan. 17 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. You can purchase tickets here.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days