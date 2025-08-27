75°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off 2025 football season
BATON ROUGE — High school football season is just around the corner, and the 2025 "Battle on the Bluff" high school football jamboree is kicking things off on Thursday and Friday.
This year, 12 local high school football teams will compete at A.W. Mumford Stadium at Southern University over the course of the two-night event.
Aug. 28
- East Feliciana vs. Belaire, 5:30 p.m.
- Liberty vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.
- Northeast vs. Tara, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 29
- Glen Oaks vs. Capitol, 6 p.m.
- Scotlandville vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.
- Woodlawn vs. Broadmoor, 8:50 p.m.
2une In's Abigail Whitam went to Southern's campus to preview the start of 2025's Friday Night Lights.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this...
-
19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting
-
Livingston Parish's floodplain management reclassified, leading to lower insurance rates for homeowners
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Southern gets emotional support dog for students, faculty
Sports Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina