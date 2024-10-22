64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Bats and Brews

1 hour 23 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 7:29 AM October 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Learn more about nature's mysterious mammals at Bats and Brews at the Hilltop Arboretum Tuesday night!

Get educated on the animals that can eat their entire body weight in bugs in one night while enjoying some fall-inspired brews from Rally Cap Brewing Co. and jambalaya for dinner. 

Wild Birds Unlimited will also be on site dealing in bat wares, such as bat houses, books, and some cool bat hats. 

Bats and Brews will be held at the arboretum from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m..

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days