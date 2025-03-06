62°
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival
BATON ROUGE - A new underground film festival is coming to Baton Rouge.
The first Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival takes place from Aug. 22 to 24. Festival officials spoke Thursday morning on 2une In to give a "preview" of what's to come!
