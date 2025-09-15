2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns to River Center Theatre for 2025-26 season

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is returning to the River Center Theatre this week.

The orchestra, conducted by Maestro Adam Johnson, starts its 2025-26 season on Thursday with "Pictures at an Exhibition."

The season opener consists of Mikhail Glinka's "Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture," pianist Henry Kramer's performance of the jazzy "Concerto in G Major" by Maurice Ravel and Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s "Pictures at an Exhibition."

Johnson told 2une In's John Pastorek on Monday that the orchestra's performance of the piece marks the 150th birthday of French composer Maurice Ravel, who composed the arrangement that the BRSO will be performing.

"If anyone wants to discover the orchestra, or anyone familiar with the orchestra, this is a piece that puts the orchestra on full display," Johnson said.

The orchestra's season kicks off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.