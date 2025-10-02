84°
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra hosts Bachtoberfest
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend, with a twist.
On Saturday, the BRSO will be hosting an outdoor concert of classical music with traditional Oktoberfest food. The Bachtoberfest celebration won't have beer, but BRSO encourages attendees to bring their own drinks.
Seating is first-come, first-served at the Main Library at Goodwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and tickets, click here.
