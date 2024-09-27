2une In Previews: Baton Rouge restaurants participate in third-annual Oktoberfest celebration

BATON ROUGE - Prost! The Louisiana Restaurant Association's Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is hosting its third Oktoberfest celebration this weekend.

Germany's Oktoberfest, traditionally running for 16 days in late September and early October in Munich, Bavaria, has been around since 1810. The German event is the world's largest folk festival, involving the drinking of German beer and other social events.

Each $40 ticket for Baton Rouge's localization of the event will get you entry, beer tasting and food from over fifteen Baton Rouge restaurants.

Participating restaurants include Cecelia Creole Bistro, Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar, Beausoleil, SoLou, Modesto and more.

There will also be live music, games, a stein-holding contest and a costume contest to crown Mr. or Ms. Oktoberfest.

Proceeds will benefit LRA programs like ProStart — a 2-year high school culinary and hospitality management program found in 19 schools in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Baton Rouge's Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge on Jefferson Highway.

To purchase tickets, click here.