2une In Previews: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at Capitol Elementary

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at Capitol Elementary

BATON ROUGE — The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Nu Gamma Omega chapter is hosting a STEM science fair this weekend at Capitol Elementary School.

The Exploring the World of STEM fair will be at the Multicultural Center of Capitol Elementary on Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The fair, funded by Dow Chemical, will be open to all school-age students and their parents. Exhibits include hands-on slime making, robotics teams, drones and liquid nitrogen ice cream.