2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off

GONZALES — The 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off kicks off this weekend.

The event was started by Jackson's children in honor of his legacy. Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships for students in Ascension Parish.

Jackson's son, now Police Chief of Gonzales said " It is the legacy of our dad who was known to help people. He believed in education, so we just wanted to keep that legacy going."