72°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
GONZALES — The 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off kicks off this weekend.
The event was started by Jackson's children in honor of his legacy. Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships for students in Ascension Parish.
Trending News
Jackson's son, now Police Chief of Gonzales said " It is the legacy of our dad who was known to help people. He believed in education, so we just wanted to keep that legacy going."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drug Take Back Day happening nationwide this weekend - BRPD will collect...
-
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former Station Manager John Spain looks back on his...
-
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival