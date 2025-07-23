89°
2une In Previews: 10th Annual Back to School Expo

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Kids are back to school in less than a month, and that means getting school supplies.

A local Baton Rouge organization, Project 70805, is teaming up with Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. to make sure kids have everything they need before the school year starts.

Kenney and 70805 founder Jason Hughes visited 2une In on Wednesday to discuss the 10th Annual Back to School Expo.

"It feels like yesterday that we've been giving back to the community in Baton Rouge," Hughes said.

The community event will provide free school supplies, educational resources and health information.

"We have over 400 book sacks, free haircuts, community resources, supplies," Kenney said. "We wanna make sure any student who needs things...are ready for Aug. 7.

The expo is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road.

For more information about back-to-school events, click here.

