2une In Preview: 2nd Annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival coming to Clinton this weekend

BATON ROUGE — The 2nd Annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival in Clinton is Saturday.

Festival organizers Arlene Culpepper and Paul Davidson previewed the event on 2une In on Monday.

The festival will showcase the work of the Feliciana Wildflower Project, an initiative to beautify and educate the Felicianas and beyond.

The Feliciana Wildflower Project is the brainchild of Davidson, a native of Baton Rouge. He's now an organic farmer and conservationist living in Clinton. Davidson has become known for planting beautiful wildflower patches around East Feliciana Parish. His long-term vision includes making the Felicianas a tourist destination for Wildflower viewing just like West Texas.

The 2025 festival will include education for kids and adults alike, entertainment, food, discussion panels, shopping, a petting zoo, children's crafts and planting, a farmers market, gardening presentations, and much more.

It will be held the first Saturday in June, during the Clinton Community Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.