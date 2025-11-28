2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas Story' plush puppies

ZACHARY — Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary joined us on 2une In to share Raising Cane's plush puppies initiative benefitting charities around the country.

Raising Cane's will donate proceeds from every "A Christmas Story" themed pup sold to charities, including Must Luv.

Ashleigh McHugh with Must Luv said the donations help them cover vet bills, get much-needed supplies and keep all of their fosters fed.

Plush puppies can be bought at any Raising Cane's restaurant for $10.99 plus tax while supplies last. Anyone wishing to learn more about Must Luv can click here.