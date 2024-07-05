77°
Latest Weather Blog
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients
BATON ROUGE - A gift shop nestled in Baton Rouge General fosters healing for cancer patients by offering products to make recovery more comfortable.
The Healing Boutique carries everything from wigs, compressions, prosthetics, hats, scarves, tees, mastectomy bras and inspirational items like books. Money raised helps to make a difference for cancer patient care at Baton Rouge General.
"It's used to buy things the hospital needs like mammography machines, new chairs and sofas for patient rooms," Shelley Nydegger said.
Trending News
You can find the Healing Boutique at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet location on Picardy Avenue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
West Feliciana High School student athlete killed in car wreck
-
Cell phones banned in Louisiana public schools
-
EMS, Acadian Ambulance report zero firework-related injuries after Fourth of July