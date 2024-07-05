77°
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients

Friday, July 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - A gift shop nestled in Baton Rouge General fosters healing for cancer patients by offering products to make recovery more comfortable. 

The Healing Boutique carries everything from wigs, compressions, prosthetics, hats, scarves, tees, mastectomy bras and inspirational items like books. Money raised helps to make a difference for cancer patient care at Baton Rouge General. 

"It's used to buy things the hospital needs like mammography machines, new chairs and sofas for patient rooms," Shelley Nydegger said.

You can find the Healing Boutique at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet location on Picardy Avenue. 

