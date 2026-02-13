62°
27 LSU football players, including Harold Perkins, Garrett Nussmeier, named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

2 hours 52 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 6:08 AM February 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Twenty-seven LSU football players have been named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which honors athletes in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball based on grades during the spring, summer and fall terms of 2025.

To qualify for the Honor Roll, athletes must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above. 

According to LSU Athletics, four players — linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, long snapper Jonathan Ferguson and linebacker Princeton Malbrue — were named to the list for the fourth time during their college tenures. 

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, along with defensive back Austin Ausberry, wide receiver Cowinn Helaire and linebacker Gabe Leonards, were honored for the third time, LSU said. 

Freshmen who made the list included cornerback DJ Pickett, running back Harlem Berry, linebacker Charles Ross, edge rusher Damien Shanklin and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The full list can be found below: 

Austin Ausberry
Harlem Berry
Bo Bordelon
Barion Brown
Dylan Carpenter
Kolaj Cobbins
Landon Craig
Weston Davis
Caden Durham
Joseph Ebun
Jonathan Ferguson
Cowinn Helaire
Jake Ibieta
Kenzel Kelly
Davhon Keys
JD LaFleur
Gabe Leonards
Princeton Malbrue
Braelin Moore
Noah Nash
Garrett Nussmeier
Harold Perkins Jr.
DJ Pickett
Charles Ross II
Damien Shanklin
Solomon Thomas
Craig Walton Jr.

