$25M affordable housing development opens in Scotlandville

SCOTLANDVILLE - North Baton Rouge is now home to the newest affordable housing complex in the city parish.

The new complex sits in the heart of Scotlandville on Elm Grove Garden Drive. The name of the new development is Capstone at Scotlandville, and it sits in the same place where Elm Grove Garden Apartments once stood.

The previous complex constantly made WBRZ headlines for criminal activity. The complex was shut down in 2018.

"In 2018 we were asked to step in and provide relocation vouchers," said the CEO of the East Baton Rouge Regional Housing Authority, J. Wesley Daniels. "If you remember this property it was really a horrible place to live."

Daniels was able to partner up with the Banyan Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to development cooperation.

"We're able to complete our total mission for the redevelopment and revitalization of an area and as well as place people in homes. So, when I say this is a public, private partnership, that's what it is," said the president of the Banyan Foundation Rob Coats.

The new development has 84 units and it cost $25 million. Daniels says this is a part of the housing authority's big plan.

"It was strategic that we demolished what was here, because what was here didn't need to be here for a long time," Daniels said. "We collaborated with the Louisiana housing corporation and provided rental assistance through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. What you see here today is what we have, a great 25 million dollar development project."

