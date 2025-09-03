25 to 30 units damaged after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible from interstate

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning, causing a large plume of smoke to billow into the air that was visible as commuters entered the city on I-10 westbound.

WWL reports that firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at Gentilly Ridge Apartments off Chef Menteur Highway near Downman Road.

Officials said about 25 to 30 units were damaged, and the fire may have started on the second floor, near the apartment's laundry room. Several residents are now displaced and several of their pets are unaccounted for.

"To my knowledge, there was only one person who was treated for smoke inhalation," Edwin Holmes, with the New Orleans Fire Department, told WWL. "I didn't see any other injuries; multiple pets were rescued."