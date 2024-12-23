37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

24 arrested following operation in Magnolia Estates area

7 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 14 2017 Feb 14, 2017 February 14, 2017 5:38 PM February 14, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 24 individuals following an operation in the Magnolia Estates area.

The operation was conducted on Feb. 13 through Feb. 14. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the purpose of the operation was to execute drug-related search warrants, serve active criminal warrants and assist Probation and Parole in compliance checks.

Ard said the operation was a result of information from citizens and the sheriff's office undercover work.

The following arrests were made:

- Todd Ballard

- John Cole

- Ronald Bergeron

Trending News

- Jessica Bety

- Aaron Chambliss

- Wayne Cupit

- David Farmer

- Dana Fugler

- Devin Guitrau

- Charles Hite

- Aasta Jensen

- Gennifer Mabrey

- James McAllister

- Tonya Robillard

- Joseph Vohsberg

- Joann Mays

- Chase Miller

- James Blades

Additionally, a juvenile was issued a citation for first offense possession of marijuana.

The following bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center for several charges including drug possession, possession of stolen firearms and open container in a vehicle:

- Diana Wise

- Tory Deslatte

- Justin Watson

- Misty McNabb

- Alvin King

Warrants were also issued for Robert Halford and Randy Wright for drug possession charges.


Anyone with information on crime in Livingston Parish is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days