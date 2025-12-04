53°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m.
BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High...
-
BRFD responds to Thursday morning house fire along Hickory Street
-
Restaurateur Chad Hughes arrested after allegedly paying for trailer, dumpsters with worthless...
-
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...