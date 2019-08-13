84°
21-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in St. James Parish wreck
VACHERIE - An early morning crash in St. James Parish claimed the life of a Baton Rouge man.
According to Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Christopher Turner Jr. of Baton Rouge was traveling west on LA 3213 near LA 3127 in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu around 5:30 Monday morning.
Police say Turner failed to yield to an oncoming northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck, resulting in a collision.
Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, and impairment is not suspected.
