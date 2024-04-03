21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of being involved in a fatal fight outside Fred's Bar was arrested Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Matthew Marsiglia was arrested and booked into jail for one count of manslaughter in the death of Devin Repath.

WBRZ reported that Repath, from the New Orleans area, was in Baton Rouge with a group of friends to celebrate an upcoming wedding. Sources said Repath and his friends attended an LSU baseball game March 22 and went to Fred's to see a concert.

According to a police report, Repath and his group were involved in an altercation inside the bar just after 1 a.m. Police said Repath was walking backward out of the bar when Marsiglia and his friends were in "hot pursuit." The document said Repath swung at one of the members in the group. He missed and they hit back, knocking Repath backward.

Police said the group "immediately began to rush Repath, knocking him to the ground." Repath was found by BRPD officers unconscious and bleeding from his head.

He was taken to a hospital where he donated multiple organs before his death. The East Baton Rouge Coroner later declared Repath's death a homicide from blunt trauma to his head.

As of Wednesday evening, it is unclear what part Marsiglia played in Repath's death and if more arrests are to come.