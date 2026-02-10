75°
Latest Weather Blog
20-year-old arrested in accidental fatal shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage
ST. GEORGE - A 20-year-old allegedly killed his friend in an accidental shooting in a Perkins Rowe parking garage on Monday evening.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the second floor of the garage behind the Cinemark movie theatre.
Deputies said Caleb Carter was shot and died. His friend, 20-year-old Chad Howard, told deputies that he accidentally shot Carter.
Law enforcement found the gun, which had previously been reported stolen, was thrown into another level of the parking garage after the shooting.
Trending News
Deputies booked Howard for negligent homicide, possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville...
-
Republican candidate shakeup leaves 5 in race for 5th Congressional District
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office presents inaugural agency report under Sheriff Gerald Sticker
-
Three arrested during traffic stop in Assumption Parish, several guns seized according...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound closed following vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$