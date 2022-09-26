81°
20,000 gallons of oil released into Arabi bayou; officers suspect criminal activity

Monday, September 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ARABI - Law enforcement is searching for suspects after an estimated 20,000 gallons of oil were released from a dormant substation in Arabi. 

According to St. Bernard Parish officials, Entergy noticed the oil leak Sunday at the de-energized Arabi substation. Agents believe someone opened valves to two large oil-filled transformers either Friday or Saturday, causing the oil to flow into Bayou Bienvenue. 

Entegy's Environmental Management team and the American Pollution Control Corporation are on-site and working to contain and clean up the spill. 

St. Bernard Parish officials said the substation has been dormant since March, when a tornado ripped through the area. St. Bernard Parish deputies are investigating the incident. 

