2 Your Town St Francisville: 'The Beast' mountain biking trail
ST. FRANCISVILLE - In a state known for its swamps and flatlands, you wouldn't expect to find mountain terrain. But you can!
"The Beast" mountain biking trail is a roughly five-mile-long trail in St. Francisville, and it reaches an elevation of about 160 feet above sea level.
If you want to "tame" the beast, the number one priority is safety!
"We've been riding here ten years. concussions, fractures, all those things. It's a part of being on the beast. As you get better, you'll get faster, and as you get faster, you'll realize you aren't that good. and things happen and you don't really know where you are when you get off the road," biker Chaillie Daniel said.
All you really need to get started is a bike and a helmet to Get 2 Moving!
