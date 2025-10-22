2 Your Town St. Francisville: Locally loved restaurant nears 80 years of business

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Tucked off of Blues Highway in St. Francisville is a local restaurant that has been a staple of the community for generations.

South of the Border has been serving up southern classics like fried chicken, fish and alligator since 1947. It briefly closed for two years, but has since reopened its doors under new ownership to continue the restaurant's nearly 80-year legacy.

Barrett and Johnnie Hollingsworth reopened South of the Border in September, but its history dates well before their time.

"I hear so many stories from people about their grandpa and their uncle and their great grandpa, and this place has been around forever, so it speaks for itself," Johnnie said.

The restaurant was founded by the Rosso family in 1947.

"It was built by a couple out of Wilkinson County because Wilkinson County was a dry county," Barrett said. "That's why it's called South of the Border. South of the Mississippi border."

The Hollingsworths are the fourth family to own the restaurant. The last family announced it was closing in 2023.

"I think COVID got the best of them and they stayed closed, and I kind of joked around with my banker about buying it, and he made it happen," Barrett Hollingsworth said.

Now, the new owners are looking to create new memories for the community, as they inch towards eight decades of operation.

"We're trying to pay homage to the families that owned before us, and you know, keep it the way it was, keep it the way the community loves," Barrett said.