2 Your Town Morgan City: Officials anticipate Shrimp and Petroleum Festival by talking safety, parking

MORGAN CITY - Shrimp, fish, gumbo, jambalaya and more are coming to Morgan City this upcoming weekend for the 90th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

But that's not all that is on the menu. This year, officials want to make sure safety is a priority.

WBRZ met with Morgan City Police Chief and Coast Guard Waterway Division Chief about not only festival safety, but boat and waterway safety.

Police Chief Chad Adams reflected on previous festival challenges.

"It's not really having to do with police, but stay hydrated. It's a really hot weekend and we do get a lot of medical calls because of the heat," Adams said.

The Morgan City Police Department, as well as other assisting departments, will have all eyes on the party. They will be utilizing as many as 12 Project NOLA cameras.

"Those cameras detect things as far as gunshots. My dispatchers will be able to monitor in real time," Adams said.

The department is also taking a stronger approach to traffic and parking.

"There's going to be areas labeled no parking with times. Please don't park in those areas because it's going to be a tow-away zone. They're looking at having behind the library as a handicap that is something that's well needed, they're going to do it this year," Adams said.

The roads won't be the only thing that will have a lot of people. So will the waterways, especially on Sunday for the Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony at 10 a.m.

"Make sure the boaters are aware of other vessels in the area. There's going to be a lot of boater traffic in the area. We will be making sure everyone in the vessel has a life jacket," Coast Guard Waterway Division Chief Timothy Piquette said. "We also want to make sure there's no boating under the influence. There will be local law enforcement out there keeping everything in check."

To see the full festival schedule and everything else attendees need to know, click here.