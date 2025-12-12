2 Your Town Denham Springs: Le Chien Brewing Company invites customers with two or four legs

Latest Weather Blog
DENHAM SPRINGS — Who says date night can't include the family dog? At Le Chien Brewing Company in downtown Denham Springs, craft beer, homemade hand pies and four-legged friends all come together.
Co-owner Brett Dunham and his father turned a simple gift, a small do-it-yourself brewing kit, into a family tradition that eventually grew into a thriving local brewery.
"From then on, it was like my dad and I brewing under the patio," Dunham said.
Their dogs were always part of that tradition, and the family wanted to make sure they stayed a central part of the business.
"We really wanted to incorporate the dogs into the brewery concept," Dunham said. "A lot of beer people are dog people, so we wanted to have a safe place for them to hang out."
The brewery's resident pup, Shadow, has even earned the title of "the most famous dog in Denham Springs."
Housed in a repurposed oil-change facility, Le Chien Brewing Company combines charm with functionality. Brewing begins upstairs before moving downstairs for fermentation, while the patio features a stationary food truck serving an array of hand pies crafted in-house.
"The hand pies are a concept my brother came up with," Dunham said. "We have all different fillings, and we rotate them throughout the year. We're always coming up with new ones."
Favorites include the brisket pot pie, the meat lovers pizza hand pie, and the cheeseburger hand pie, each packed with bold, homemade flavors.
But food and drink are only part of the experience. The brewery hosts weekly events, creating a space for community, family, and, of course, dogs. Dunham says Christmas time makes it all more magical.
"At Christmas time, seeing all these families out here having a great time together, it's very family-friendly," Dunham said.
