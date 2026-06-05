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Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs hosts event for women veterans

2 hours 26 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 5:55 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs held an event this morning to celebrate women veterans.

The department offered several resources at the event, including free professional headshots and networking opportunities.

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A display was also set up to honor women throughout Louisiana who served in World War Two.

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