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Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs hosts event for women veterans
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs held an event this morning to celebrate women veterans.
The department offered several resources at the event, including free professional headshots and networking opportunities.
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A display was also set up to honor women throughout Louisiana who served in World War Two.
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