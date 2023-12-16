58°
2-year-old shot on Pride-Baywood Road at Greenwell Springs

CLINTON - A two-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Pride-Baywood Road, officials say.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

