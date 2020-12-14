46°
2 people reportedly killed in crash along Pete's Highway in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are investigating reports of multiple people killed in a wreck Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. along Pete's Highway near Tate Road. Sources said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early reports suggested a car was t-boned by a pick-up truck and flipped over. 

The victims have not been identified at this time.

