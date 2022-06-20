94°
2 people arrested after trying to pass fake checks to inmate at Livingston Parish Jail
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two people have been tied to a scheme to pass fake checks through a commissary account to an inmate in Livingston Parish Jail.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge was already in custody of the sheriff's office for unrelated charged, but has been booked on new charges of wire fraud and monetary instrument abuse.
Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs was booked for 24 counts of monetary instrument abuse.
