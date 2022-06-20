94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people arrested after trying to pass fake checks to inmate at Livingston Parish Jail

1 hour 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 4:44 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two people have been tied to a scheme to pass fake checks through a commissary account to an inmate in Livingston Parish Jail. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge was already in custody of the sheriff's office for unrelated charged, but has been booked on new charges of wire fraud and monetary instrument abuse. 

Trending News

Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs was booked for 24 counts of monetary instrument abuse. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days