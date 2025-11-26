Latest Weather Blog
2 National Guard members shot near White House; conditions aren't known
WASHINGTON — Two National Guard soldiers were shot Wednesday near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.
The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.
A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation.
President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course in Florida when the shooting took place.
