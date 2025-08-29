75°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Woman reflects on rose surviving underwater for weeks following Hurricane Katrina
In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon speaks with a woman whose rose survived several weeks underwater during Hurricane Katrina and how that rose served as an inspiration.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Eight people arrested after fentanyl, illegal firearms seized in two separate...
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later