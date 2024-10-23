57°
2 Make a Difference: Glen Oaks High School Security Dads to make and give away 1,000 meals

3 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, April 09 2021 Apr 9, 2021 April 09, 2021 11:24 PM April 09, 2021 in 2 Make A Difference
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Glen Oaks High School fathers and community members will wake up at 4 a.m. on Saturday to start preparing their large-scale food giveaway.

The Glen Oaks High School Security Dads are hosting the event, making and giving away 1,000 free meals to help families and children in the area.

Meals will include grilled chicken, salad, peas and cake, among other items. The food will be distributed Saturday at noon at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive. The event is a drive-through, with participants advised not to leave their cars.

"We try to be an example to these kids," Security Dad Elmore Lewis said.

