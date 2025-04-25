2une In Previews: Mia Monet to perform at Dancing for Big Buddy

BATON ROUGE - Saturday evening, 2une In's Mia Monet will put on her dancing shoes for the 17th annual Dancing for Big Buddy!

Each year the Big Buddy mentoring program puts this show on to raise money for its many programs.

"Our after-school and summer programs are so crucial to helping support the learning that goes on during the day. Our workforce development opportunities for our high school youth get them internships and mentors in their career field of interest," says Gay Mack, program director at Big Buddy, said.

Mia Monet will dance alongside Big Buddy veteran Leonard Augustus. The duo has been practicing for the last three months.

"I am so excited, the whole process has been an amazing experience. I've learned so much and reached new goals along the way," Monet said.

The show will be at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center April 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.. Can't make it? No worries! the entire event will be streamed on WBRZ's social media pages.