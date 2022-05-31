2 juveniles escaped detention facility in St. Martinville Monday afternoon

ST. MARTINVILLE - Law enforcement officers are looking for two 19-year-old juveniles who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth Monday afternoon.

The Office of Juvenile Justice said one of the escapees was from Pointe Coupee Parish and the other is from Calcasieu Parish.

The office did not provide names, pictures or a description of the escapees, but is asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement at (337) 394-5504.