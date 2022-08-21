2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor

SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday.

Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.

Emergency crews were able to get both people out and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.