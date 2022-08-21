76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor

4 hours 53 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, August 21 2022 Aug 21, 2022 August 21, 2022 5:36 PM August 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. 

Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall. 

Emergency crews were able to get both people out and they were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days