Latest Weather Blog
2 dead, including LSU pole vaulter, in fiery crash; motorcyclist's mom died on bike last May
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including an LSU pole vaulter, were killed in a fiery wreck on LSU's campus near Tiger Stadium.
Pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer, an 18-year-old freshman from Abita Springs, was in a car struck by motorcyclist Bodhi Linton of Prairieville on Wednesday night. Both died at the scene.
The crash happened when the motorcycle, traveling north on Nicholson Drive, T-boned the car as it turned left onto South Quad Drive. Both vehicles immediately burst into flames.
Linton's mother, Juanita Z. Linton, 61, died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 10 near Siegen Lane in May.
Reidenauer attended Fontainebleau High School where she pole vaulted her way onto the Tiger track and field team. Most recently, she won MileSplit LA Girls' Performer of the Week.
“Everyone in our LSU track and field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident," Coach Dennis Shaver said. Counseling will be available for her teammates, he said.
