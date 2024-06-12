19th JDC judge under scrutiny after commission finds lies about military work in campaign ads

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge judge is facing some pretty harsh accusations about both her background and her 2020 campaign.

19th JDC Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts is accused of lying about her resume. The Louisiana Judiciary Commission says the judge's lies about serving in multiple military conflicts helped her win a seat as a judge.

According to The Advocate, the judiciary commission got Foxworth-Roberts' military records in April. They don't match an advertisement that ran in the Central City newspaper in 2020, which was based on a post saying Foxworth-Roberts served 13 years in the U.S. Army as both an enlisted soldier and commissioned officer during Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

This was posted Jan. 5, 2020 under a #Foxworth4Judge Instagram story on @judgetiffanyfoxworth account

"Served our country for 13 years in the U.S. Army, both as an enlisted soldier and Commissioned Officer during Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan wars"

Woody Jenkins, the editor of the Central City newspaper, said Foxworth-Roberts called him looking to place an ad in the paper.

"She didn't have time to work it up, would we prepare the ad for her," Jenkins said. "I don't know if she ever saw it. It wasn't one ad we probably did five or six. But if there's any mistakes in there I'm responsible, not her. She just said 'Hey, do an ad for my campaign'," Jenkins said.

This advertisement ran in the Central City News in Feb. 2020

It was made by the newspaper staff based upon other advertisements made by Foxworth-Roberts

Jenkins said Foxworth-Roberts didn't sign off on the ad. He thinks there's a hidden agenda into the investigation.

"She's been under attack by liberal people in the judiciary who don't like that they have a conservative democrat in this spot," Jenkins said.

The Advocate says Foxworth-Roberts admitted she was not enlisted during Desert Storm, never deployed overseas or served in active combat and was not a captain. The commission said that her nursing history is under the microscope as well.

Her resume says she graduated nursing school in 2001. Campaign claims discuss her work at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland from 1993 to 1996 treating soldiers. The Advocate says the commission found she did not.

Foxworth-Roberts is set to appear before the judiciary commission on Oct. 3. This will not be the first time she has been under judicial review. A campaign committee decided Foxworth-Roberts wrongly implied to voters in 2020 that she was already a judge seeking re-election.

WBRZ reached out to the judge's attorney, who said they declined to comment.