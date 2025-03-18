19-year-old arrested after Addis double shooting in August; previously arrested in teen's murder

ADDIS - A 19-year-old previously arrested in one killing has now been linked to a earlier shooting death.

Tyler Davis, 19, was booked Tuesday by Addis Police as a principal to home invasion and robbery and as an accessory after the fact to murder and attempted murder in an August double shooting on Chad Drive.

Davis was previously arrested in the December killing of Ja'Morius Mitchell, an 18-year-old whose burned body was found concealed in a sugarcane field. He had been shot.

Davis is the second person linked to the Chad Drive shooting. Devontae Johnson, 23, was booked with murder and home invasion in February. Johnson was also arrested in the Mitchell killing.

Davis was booked as a principal to home invasion and principal to attempted robbery with a firearm and as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.