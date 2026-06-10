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19-year-old accused of raping a child arrested by Zachary Police
ZACHARY — A 19-year-old was arrested by Zachary Police, accused of several sex crimes, including sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.
Zachary Police were called to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church along McHugh Drive on May 31 in reference to a complaint about alleged sex crimes involving a child under the age of 13.
Police later identified James Deslatte as a suspect, who they say was at the West Feliciana Parish Jail at the time of his active warrant for the alleged sex crimes.
Zachary Police arrested him on Tuesday and booked him on three counts each of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior, as well as two counts each of first-degree rape and oral sexual battery.
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