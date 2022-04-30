#19 LSU softball run rules #10 Florida 9-1

No better way to set the tone for a Top 25 series than with a run victory. Number 19 LSU (32-17, 11-8 SEC) downed #10 Florida 9-1 in six innings Friday night behind 17 hits and a stellar effort in the circle from Ali Kilponen.

Every Tiger in the lineup had a hit and four players had multiple hits.

Kilponen got her 9th consecutive win to improve to 17-4 on the season after allowing just two hits and one run in six innings.

Senior Shelbi Sunseri and junior Georgia Clark each had three hits in four at-bats. Clark had two RBIs on the night, including her 15th home run of the season. Sophomores Danieca Coffey and Taylor Pleasants was 2-for-4 at the dish. Coffey turned in her 25th career multiple hit game, while Pleasants – who also went yard for the second consecutive game – logged her 30th career multiple RBI game with a team-high three ribbies.