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18-year-old from Prairieville to be featured in ESPN 'My Wish' series

5 hours 6 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 12:24 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Prairieville will be featured in the 20th anniversary of the ESPN "My Wish" series.

Khloe C., a Louisiana native, underwent a liver and kidney transplant, which made her unable to play basketball competitively. 

Last month, she met A'ja Wilson, a basketball player for the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Through the experience, Khloe was able to experience what it is like to be a professional basketball player. 

“The 'My Wish’ series brings the world closer to the children and families at the heart of every wish,” Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said.

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Khloe's feature will air July 19 at 7 a.m. on SportsCenter. 

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