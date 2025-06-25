94°
Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler leaking diesel shuts down Acadian Thruway exit off I-10
BATON ROUGE - The Acadian Thruway exit off of westbound I-10 was blocked Wednesday afternoon for a chemical cleanup.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an 18-wheeler hauling diesel had a leak in its saddle tank. The driver stopped at the exit around 1:20 p.m. Approximately 50 gallons of fuel had spilled on the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Congestion was backed up past the 10/12 merge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country music star, LSU senior Timothy Wayne shares excitement about performing at...
-
2une In Preview: Yoga Studio 90 brings hot yoga to Denham Springs
-
I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck...
-
2une In Preview: Black Joy - A Maternal Wellness Celebration
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday