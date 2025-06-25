18-wheeler leaking diesel shuts down Acadian Thruway exit off I-10

BATON ROUGE - The Acadian Thruway exit off of westbound I-10 was blocked Wednesday afternoon for a chemical cleanup.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an 18-wheeler hauling diesel had a leak in its saddle tank. The driver stopped at the exit around 1:20 p.m. Approximately 50 gallons of fuel had spilled on the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Congestion was backed up past the 10/12 merge.