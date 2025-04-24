18-wheeler catches fire on I-12 at Millerville

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler fire along I-12 westbound at Millerville Road on Wednesday morning around 5:30.

Officials say the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction or failure.

The incident caused two right lanes on the interstate to shut down and caused heavy delays.

The truck was carrying mulch.

No injuries were reported.