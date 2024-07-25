17-year-old taken back into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault

BATON ROUGE - Officer arrested a suspect wanted for multiple charges including home invasion and aggravated assault.

Officials were searching for Kendrick Miller, 17, Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly forced his way into a home on Maximillian Street, battered the homeowner, armed himself with a weapon and fled in an unknown direction.

He was recaptured and taken back into custody Thursday morning. Miller was booked into the parish prison for home invasion, simple battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. He was also wanted by SGPD for simple burglary, possession of firearm and concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Miller previously ran away from a 19th JDC courtroom.