17-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was shot Saturday night and died at a hospital, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Micah Booker was shot at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex around 10:20 p.m.

Booker was taken to a hospital where he died.

BRPD has not announced any arrests and asks anyone with information to call (225) 389-4869.