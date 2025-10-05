79°
17-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was shot Saturday night and died at a hospital, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Micah Booker was shot at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex around 10:20 p.m.
Booker was taken to a hospital where he died.
BRPD has not announced any arrests and asks anyone with information to call (225) 389-4869.
